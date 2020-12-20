Utah State football adds Junior College transfer

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson announced Saturday the addition of Aurion (R-ri-awn) Peoples to the Aggie football program. Peoples will be a junior for the Aggies next fall.

With the addition on Peoples, Utah State has now inked five players during the 2021 NCAA Early Signing Period, all of which are defensive players.

Peoples, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman from College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif., played in 10 games in 2019 for the Cougars, recording 18 total tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks. As a sophomore in 2019, he helped the Cougars to a 9-3 overall record and 4-1 league mark, earning a co-conference championship and a trip to the Southern California Football Association championship game against Riverside City College. As a freshman at the College of the Canyons, he recorded 19 tackles, including 13 of the solo variety, while playing in nine games. In 2018, he was part of a Cougars’ defense that limited opponents to a state-best 9.5 points per game during the regular season.

Peoples played in 11 games during his senior season at Quartz Hill (Calif.) High School, recording 39 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick. During his senior season, he helped Quartz Hill HS to a 13-2 overall record, including a 6-1 league mark, as he was a team captain.

Utah State will announce its complete 2021 signing class on Wednesday, Feb. 3.