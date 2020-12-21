September 7, 1945 – December 17, 2020 (age 75)

Donald Peterson Biggs, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 17, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Donald was born September 7, 1945, in Franklin, Idaho, to Ariel Alma Biggs and Mona Peterson Biggs. He grew up and attended schools in Franklin, Idaho Falls, and the surrounding area and graduated from Shelley High School. He also attended welding trade school at ISU.

He loved to fish and hunt with his dad, brothers, and grandpa. Don had a commercial flying license and did some crop dusting with his father and brothers. He loved to fly.

Don served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the New York, Cumorah Mission. He was an active member of the church.

On May 24, 1975, he married Helen Jeanette Heilesen in Idaho Falls Temple. They have two wonderful sons, Jess and Zak (Sarah) and a wonderful daughter-in-law. Donald and Helen made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Donald worked as a nuclear pipe welder at the INL. He was a member of the Local 290 Pipefitter’s Union in Portland, Oregon.

He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, flying, and gold mining.

Donald is survived by his loving wife, Helen Biggs of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sons, Jess and Zak (Sarah) Biggs, both of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother, Jim Biggs of Northern Idaho; brother, Steve (Sandy) Biggs of Syracuse, Utah; brother, Craig Biggs of Preston, Idaho; sister, Beverly Biggs of Collinston, Utah; and brother, Alan (Cindy) Biggs of Preston, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and nephew Jerry Biggs.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wood Funeral Home.