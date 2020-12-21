Federal charges filed against Logan man accused of downloading thousands of child porn images and videos

Booking photo for Michael D. Alvey (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Federal criminal charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Logan man suspected of downloading thousands of images and videos of child pornography. Michael D. Alvey was originally arrested in September, when law enforcement served a search warrant to his home.

Alvey participated in a virtual hearing 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He had been charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray told the court Alvey had been indicted on federal charges. He said state prosecutors were dropping their case due to the federal case that had been filed.

In July, FBI agents allegedly detected a computer downloading child pornography. The computer’s IP address was traced to a Logan residence, near 440 E 700 N, a block north from Adam’s Elementary School.

In September, while serving the warrant to the address, agents reported locating several electronic devices. The items were taken as evidence and turned over to the Utah State Crime Lab for a forensic examination.

Law enforcement claimed, a preview was done of some of the devices which uncovered thousands of images and videos. It is unknown whether any of the material was of local children.

According to the federal indictment, during the execution of the warrant, investigators interviewed Alvey. During the questioning, the suspect admitted to being sexually attracted to young children.

Alvey is currently out of jail on posting bail. He has been placed on pretrial supervision and forfeited his passport.

Court records show Alvey is scheduled to appear in federal court in Salt Lake Jan. 11.

