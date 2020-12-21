Hyrum man arrested for allegedly molesting 16-year-old

Booking photo for Miguel J. Gutierrez-Torres (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 44-year-old Hyrum man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a teenage girl for several years. Miguel J. Gutierrez-Torres was booked Friday night into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, law enforcement were notified of the alleged abuse after a 16-year-old girl claimed Gutierrez-Torres had touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions. The offenses were disclosed to a family member, who contacted agents at the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.

The alleged victim explained how Gutierrez-Torres inappropriately touched her breasts multiple times over the years. It reportedly began when she was between 8 and 10-years-old and happened at least 15 times.

As deputies began investigating the allegations, they discovered Gutierrez-Torres was the primary suspect in a similar sex assault investigation three years ago. The case was later closed because the alleged victim was not willing to speak to law enforcement.

Deputies interviewed Gutierrez-Torres Friday afternoon at the sheriff’s office. He denied inappropriately touching the girl and also suggested that the relationship he had with her was fine.

Jail booking records show Gutierrez-Torres was booked on suspicion of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and forcible sex abuse. He is currently being held without bail and scheduled to be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court this week.

