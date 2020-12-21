September 15, 1958 September 15, 1958 December 12, 2020 (age 62)

James Curtis Crane of Soda Springs, Idaho passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Soda Springs from complications of a short battle with cancer.

Curtis was born in Soda Springs, Idaho to James Reid and Joan Harris Crane on September 15, 1958.

After graduation from High School, he attended the Diesel Mechanics program at ISU. After graduating from ISU he went to work for Monsanto where he retired after 37 years.

Curtis met his soulmate Sharon Corder and they were married on November 5, 1988. To this union they had two beautiful children James Matthew Crane and Jennifer Ashlee (Forrest) Gibson both of Soda Springs, Idaho.

Curtis enjoyed spending time with his family, he especially loved being with his grandchildren. He loved doing crossword puzzles, going to Arizona and tinkering on projects in his shop.

Curtis is survived by his wife Sharon, son James Matthew and Daughter Jennifer Ashlee, three grandchildren, James Kash Crane, Rylee Grace Gibson and Ryan Curtis Gibson, one brother, Jeffrey Reid (Marie) Crane of Georgetown, Idaho, two sisters, Julie Lyn (Don) Reno of Grace, Idaho, Janet Ann (Brad) Solum of Montpelier, Idaho, three brothers-in-law Randy (Zella) Corder, Kevin (Beth) Corder and Steve Corder all of Soda Springs, Idaho.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents Joan and Reid, his grandparents Denton and Martha Harris and James and Norma Crane.

Per Curtis’ wishes he was cremated and there will be no services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sims Funeral Home.