Logan officials announce schedule of closings for holidays

LOGAN – City officials have announced a schedule of closings for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“All Logan City offices, the library and the Logan Landfill will be closed on Christmas Eve (Thursday, Dec. 24),” according to city spokeswoman Emily Morgan Malik. “The Community Recreation Center will be open until 2 p.m. that day and garbage/recycling will be collected on a regular schedule.”

On Christmas Day (Friday, Dec. 25), all city offices, the Logan Landfill, the Logan Library and the Community Recreation Center will be closed throughout the day. There will be no garbage or recycling collection on Christmas Day.

Garbage and recycling routes normally serviced on Fridays will be collected on Monday, Dec. 28. Malik advises city residents on those routes to ensure that their trash containers are at the curb by 7 a.m. as normal collection schedules may not be followed.

On New Year’s Eve (Thursday, Dec. 31), Malik says the Logan Library and the Community Recreation Center will close at 6 p.m. City offices will operate on regular hours that day and normal garbage/recycling collection will take place.

On New Year’s Day (Friday, Jan. 1), all city offices, the Logan Landfill, the Logan Library and the Community Recreation Center will be closed throughout the day. There will be no garbage or recycling collection on New Year’s Day.

Garbage and recycling routes normally serviced on Fridays will be collected on Monday, Jan. 4. Malik again advises city residents on those routes to ensure that their trash containers are at the curb by 7 a.m. as normal collection schedules may not be followed.

Questions about Landfill operations or waste collections can directed to 435-716-9755. For general information about holiday closures, Logan residents can call 435-716-9000 or dial 311.