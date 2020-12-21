November 8, 1939 – December 17, 2020 (age 81)

Norma Storer Christensen Radford, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at The Gables of Idaho Falls Assisted Living Center.

Norma was born on November 8, 1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Lorus and Vera May Storer. Norma was the 5th of 8 children. Norma attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1958.

Norma married Max Louis Christensen on April 17, 1959 and lived in Idaho Falls. Norma and Max were blessed with 4 children: Karen, Terrel, Greg, and Sherri. Max passed away unexpectedly in January 1995.

Norma married Ken Radford on September 12, 1997. At that time, she was blessed with 4 bonus children: Michelle, Lee, Jill, and John. Norma and Ken lived in Idaho Falls but did spend 18 months in the Tampa Florida Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2002 and 2003. Ken sadly passed away on July 3, 2020.

While growing up, Norma was involved in the pep club and cheerleading. After graduation, she worked at Kresses Variety Store as an assistant cashier. She worked for many years as a dental assistant for Dr. Harrison. She later worked at the Huntsman Pre-School and then moved on to Eagle Rock Jr. High in the Special Education Department for 17 years.

Norma’s hobbies were gardening, music, and crocheting. She volunteered in the Museum of Idaho, the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center, and the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. She found great joy working in her flower and vegetable garden. She also loved visiting with the many neighbors and friends from the neighborhood and dedicated all the time she could to supporting her grandchildren in their activities.

Norma is survived by her children: Karen Nelson, Greg (Lachelle) Christensen, Sherri (Ryan) Webster all of Idaho Falls and Terrel (Lori Bassity) Christensen of Tremonton, Utah; her brother, Brad Storer of Idaho Falls; her step-children: Michelle (Kelly) Mallard, Lee (Wendie) Radford, Jill (Eric) Mugleston, and John (Melanie) Radford; as well as 25 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with 2 unborn babies coming in the spring of 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her twin sisters; her husbands: Max Christensen and Ken Radford; as well 7 siblings and 1 grandson.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center, 1415 Northgate Mile, Idaho Falls, ID 83401, or online at https://ifareahumanitariancenter.org/donate.

The family would like to thank The Gables of Idaho Falls, Alliance Hospice, and the many family and friends who have provided great love and care these past several months.

Private family services will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, December 22, 2020. You can view the service on the Coltrin Mortuary Facebook page by going to https://fb.me/e/YYaDAyFj. Interment will be at the Ucon Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Coltrin Mortuary.