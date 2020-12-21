Preston Allen Schei was born November 23, 2000 to Melissa and Justin Schei in Nephi, Utah.

Preston grew up and lived in many places throughout his young life. He lived in Nephi, Montana, Pocatello and his most loved area and home in Montpelier, Idaho.

Wherever Preston went he was deeply loved by many and because of his great humor and personality, when he entered a room everyone would gravitate to him. He loved helping those around him with any of their problems and helping them solve them. He always knew the right words to say but was also not afraid to tell you what he truly thought.

Preston loved being involved and was in all kinds of sports and activities. He was an extremely good athlete! His favorite sport was wrestling, and he also loved football. Preston did well in boxing and was the boxing champion over water at Loggers Day in Montana.

During his time in Montana he was very active in scouting and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved the outdoors, his guns, and his pets Angel and Hobbs.

Whatever Preston loved or wanted he would put his whole heart and soul into it. He had a special love for his mom and sister Julie. Preston loved “My Brothers” by this he meant all the boys that were always surrounding him. They had so many fun times and great adventures together. “My Brothers” were his family. His love for his fiance Shana ran deep. They were always together and were always talking about the plans for their future together.

Preston was called home to his father in heaven sooner than expected, but we will have comfort in knowing that Preston chose to go and do what he did absolutely best. He chose to help others! He saved countless lives of children with the donation of his organs. “My Brothers,” his family, and fiance are going to do their best to live and be like Preston so that his memory will live on through all of them!

“I came

I saw

I conquered!”

Preston you surely did!

Survived by the love of his life Shanalee April Thornock

Parents: Melissa A. Schei and Justin A. Schei

Siblings: Julianne L. Schei, Preston Cage Wilkinson, Ethan S. Mullins

Grandparents: Pete and Julie Mullins, Bret and Tonya Schei, Sherry Walsh.

Great Grandparents: Roger J. and Frances R. Schei, Boyce and Kay Warren, Steve and Lavon Vorwaller

Many Aunts, Uncles and cousins

Wayne, Steven, Zach, Matt, Justin from Nephi

Eli, Brittany, Cami, Jake, Katrina and their children in Idaho

“My Brothers”: Dominik, Kristian, Jayden, Ridge, Cage, Cade, Russell, Destin, Luke, Josh, Brandon, Riley, Adam, Brandy, Tyler, Boden, Tanner, Perellle, Braiden, Lehi (Papa Soup).

Preceded in death: Pete and Julie Mullins, Uncle Brian, Steve and Lavon Vorwaller, Aunt Stacy and Aunt Jody, Uncle Steve.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Bear Lake High School Gymnasium, 330 Boise Street, Montpelier, Idaho.

