Utah courts warning of recent jury duty scam

LOGAN — Utah court officials have received several reports from local law enforcement agencies of citizens receiving phone calls from someone posing as law enforcement and threatening contempt of court for failure to report for jury duty.

Court spokesman Geoffrey Fattah said the reports stated the caller had access to personal information of victims, such as address and recent house moving. The fake officer claimed there was a warrant out for the person’s arrest for failing to appear for jury duty, and demanded the victim pay a fine over the phone. Sometimes, scammers demanded fines be paid using pre-paid cards, wire transfers, or ask that they deliver payment to a physical location.

The calls are similar to other recent scams, where citizens reported receiving a phone call, stating there was a warrant out for their arrest or a utility bill was due. In almost all cases, the caller was demanding immediate payment.

Fattah said the courts would like the public to know that jury service communication is typically done by mail. If they do call, they will never ask for fine payment over the phone. They will also never have law enforcement contact individuals about a failure to appear for jury duty, and never threaten over the phone with arrest or jail time.

While most of the state is not currently holding jury trials during the pandemic, citizens may still receive a jury questionnaire in the mail. Courts are asking the public to still fill out the forms and return them so judges can be ready to hold jury trials when it is safe.

If someone believes a scammer has contacted them, hang up and contact local law enforcement.

will@cvradio.com