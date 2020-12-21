Utah says vaccines have been ordered, approved and sent

The coronavirus case count Monday totaled 1,819 new positives, leaving Utah with 252,783 total COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March.

Regarding vaccines, “Doses Shipped” is the number of vaccine doses ordered by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) that have been approved and shipped from the federal government. There will be a lag between when vaccines are shipped, administered to a person, and finally reported to the UDOH. According to Monday’s report, 975 vaccines have been shipped to the Bear River Health District while 199 have been administered. For the state, 25,000 doses have been shipped while 6,520 vaccines have been administered.

For this reason, the number of people vaccinated will potentially lag behind the total number of vaccines shipped by seven or more days.

“Doses Shipped” is reported by provider location, and “Doses Administered” is reported by the residence of the vaccinated individuals. Once people in Utah begin getting their second dose of vaccines, the UDOH will also report the total number 0f people vaccinated.

The Bear River Health Department reported 108 new positives Monday which brings to 13,583 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

There have been 42 deaths in the district: 23 in Box Elder County and 19 in Cache County.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 480 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

Among the 13,475 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 11,452 have recovered.

With six deaths reported Monday, there have been 1,161 Utahns die during the pandemic.

Across the state there are 551 hospitalizations as of Monday. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 10,102 hospitalizations.

Monday, the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests was at 23.2 percent. The current rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,423 a day. The latest Idaho report indicates there are 129,960 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,280 COVID deaths in Idaho with 868 positive tests in Franklin County, 239 positives in Bear Lake County and 233 in Oneida County.