A 43rd COVID-19 death within the Bear River Health District reported Tuesday

Another COVID-19 death in the Bear River Health District was included among 12 coronavirus fatalities reported Tuesday by the Utah Health Department.

A Box Elder County man, between 65-84 years, was hospitalized at the time of his death. He becomes the 43rd fatality in the district, 24 from Box Elder County and 19 from Cache County.

The Bear River Health Department reported 105 new positives Tuesday, which brings to 13,688 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 483 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

Among the 13,688 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 11,559 have recovered.

Utah’s coronavirus case count Tuesday totaled 2,302 new positives while the UDOH reported a new seven-day rolling average for positive tests of 2,478 a day. Also, the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23.7 percent.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 255,085.

With 12 deaths reported Tuesday there have been 1,173 Utahns die during the pandemic.

Across the state hospitalizations held steady at 544. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 10,218 hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, 214 vaccines have been administered of the 975 doses shipped to the Bear River Health District.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 130,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,301 COVID deaths in Idaho with 872 positive tests in Franklin County, 245 positives in Bear Lake County and 235 in Oneida County.