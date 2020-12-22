Auburn hires Boise State’s Harsin to lead football program

FILE - Boise State coach Bryan Harsin watches his players warm up for the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington at Sam Boyd Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Auburn has hired Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as its head football coach, luring him away from his alma mater and into the powerful Southeastern Conference.

The 44-year-old Harsin is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State. Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after eight seasons, a surprising move after a 6-4 season — and one that cost the school more than $21 million to buy out the former coach’s contract.

Harsin had sustained success at one of the top Group of Five programs. He also replaced Malzahn at Arkansas State.