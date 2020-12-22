Carol Jean Blain Huckaby

March 3, 1938 – December 21, 2020 (age 82)

Carol was born on March 3, 1938 in Beaumont, California to Clarence and Helen (Modeen) Blain.

She married the love of her life, David Clayton Huckaby on September 15, 1956. They raised two daughters, Denise Diane Williams (Richard) and Tacey Lynn Burnham (Matt).

She was a successful, working woman with a career that spanned over 40 years, taking various positions in Administration and Human Resources, finally retiring as an Assistant Director of The Physical Plant Department at Utah State University.

Carol thoroughly enjoyed life. She was fun-loving and vivacious. She had an infectious laugh and quick smile. She loved people and once said that her desire was to make those she spoke with feel great about themselves.

She was an avid music lover and had a wonderful singing voice. From a very young age she enjoyed participating in choirs and singing solos. After retirement she took up quilting as a hobby and made several beautiful quilts to pass down through the generations.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dave, her sister Twila Belle and her parents.

She is survived by her two daughters, her brother Weldon, her grandchildren, Amy Marie Brown (Zachary), Toby Jefferson Bray (Kristin), Damen Clayton Burnham (Christine), Kade Scott Burnham (Minda) and 9 great-grandchildren. Along with several beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00am at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service will be limited to immediate family only.

Flowers or tributes may be sent to: Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah 84321.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.