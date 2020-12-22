Cold fourth costs Wolves in matchup versus Woods Cross

NORTH LOGAN – After trading runs in the first two quarters, and a frantic back and forth third, Woods Cross controlled the fourth quarter on their way to a 62-51 win at Green Canyon. It took five-and-a-half minutes in the final quarter for the Wolves to score their second field goal as the Wildcats out scored the home team 20-9.

Woods Cross went on a 13-2 run in the first quarter before Spencer Maughn hit a buzzer beating three to take a 17-12 lead after one, fueled by Kiegan Phung’s nine points. Phung finished with 17 points as the game’s leading scorer, adding eight in the final quarter. Six Wildcat turnovers were a big part of Green Canyon’s 13-3 run that saw them ahead 25-22 at half.

There was an offensive display in the third quarter as Woods Cross’s Alex Earl had all 15 of his points and Jacob Regen of Green Canyon had eight in the period on the way to a 42-42 tie after three. Woods Cross’s top two scorers, Phung and Jaxon Smith, came in averaging a combined 32 points but accounted for only three total points in the third as they fought back to tie it. In fact, Smith (14.4 points per game) finished with only eight in the game as Cade DeBoard face guarded him most of the game.

However, DeBoard came in as the Wolves leading scorer at 15.2 points per game but finished with only seven and was held scoreless in the final period. Brady Smith led the way for Green Canyon with 16 and had six of the Wolves nine points in the fourth quarter.

Green Canyon coach Dan McClure’s first half game plan was to double Phung every time he touched the ball in the post, face guard Smith and dare the other Wildcat players to beat the Wolves from deep. Mason Bedinger had eight first half points, including two three-pointers, but the rest of the shooters were hesitant. Jake Lundin and Regen were key in the six Wildcat turnovers in the second quarter and got out in transition to fuel the 13-3 run as they penetrated with little resistance at the rim. However, Jorgernson’s Wood Cross squad went smaller in the second half and tightened the perimeter defense.

Earl came out on fire in the third with his 15 points and Zach Delange added five in the fourth as they started making open shots to allow for a low scoring night from Jaxon Smith and Phung sat most of the third after picking up his fourth foul.

Green Canyon won the turnover battle 11-9 in the game but the Wolves had six in the second half to Woods Cross’s four. The Wildcats had more shots from the charity stripe, going 8-13 to Green Canyon’s 3-7 from the line.

Woods Cross has now beaten Green Canyon and Ridgeline in Region 11. After starting 3-0 the Wolves have lost their last four, and lost by an average of 14.8 points per game. Next up, Green Canyon will be in the Idaho Falls tournament December 28th through the 30th.