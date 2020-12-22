January 13, 1930 – December 21, 2020 (age 90)

Our loving mother Constance Marie Akins Hatch, 90 passed away December 21, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Madison, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband William N. Hatch.

Constance was born January 13, 1930 in Klamouth Falls, Oregon to and Mildred Elizabeth Lucas and William E. Akins. She was the first born and had a sister (Elinor Cheever – deceased) and a brother Jerry Akins – deceased).

Constance also lived in Grants Pass and Corvallis, Oregon, Lewiston and Chesterfield, Idaho, Mendon, Hyde Park, Logan and after retirement St. George, Utah and Madison, Alabama.

Constance marveled at the beauty of God’s creations; fruits, vegetables, plants, the different seasons, and the bounteous surroundings of nature. She enjoyed all that life had to offer.

Constance, was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1948 and has been an active devoted member. She loved the gospel and it was her life. She dedicated most of her life to family History. She valued learning and graduated as valedictorian in High School and earned a scholarship to Whitman College, then transferred to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane Washington.

Before finishing her nursing license, she met her husband William Hatch and married on June 26, 1952. They were married for 46 years. Together they lived and raised 4 children, 3 sons and 1 daughter on a farm in Chesterfield, Idaho. She knew and worked hard on the farm. They later moved to Cache Valley, where she also worked at Utah Mortgage & Loan and then at USU Library, her favorite job.

Mother enjoyed genealogy, classical music, hymns, and children’s music, art and literature, reading, and writing. She enjoyed learning about other cultures and made dear interesting friends throughout the world.

She is survived by her children; Steven Hatch, Tim Hatch (Sabrina), Carolyn Ashcroft (Bert), Jeffrey Hatch (Collette). They were also blessed with 22 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Due to COVID-19, a viewing for family will be held at Allen Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah Monday, December 28, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00am. Graveside services at the Chesterfield Cemetery, Bancroft, Idaho at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, please do a kind deed for someone.