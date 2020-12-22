Former sex-offender arrested again for downloading child pornography

Booking photo for Steven W. Viator (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 38-year-old Logan man, previously convicted of sexually abusing a child, has been arrested again for allegedly downloading child pornography. Steven W. Viator was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday night after a search warrant was conducted at his apartment.

According to an arrest report, in April, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations received a tip that an electronic device was sharing child pornography through a social media program. The device was tracked to an apartment complex near 125 W. 800 N.

On Monday, a search warrant was executed by Logan City police officers. They located several electronic devices containing a large number of sexually explicit images of children.

The report stated that officers questioned Viator after giving him his Miranda Rights. He acknowledged that he had struggled with an “attraction to children for his entire adult life.” He also admitted to using the social media account to regularly trade sexually explicit images of children with other users.

Viator indicated that he would download the images from his phone to his laptop and then save the material to a USB drive, which he kept within his residence.

Officers later located the USB drive in the apartment. It reportedly contained a large amount of sexually explicit images.

Court records show, Viator was convicted of attempted aggravated sex abuse of a child in 2004. He was later sentenced to one year in jail, followed by probation, and ordered to complete sex-offender therapy.

According to the report, Viator told police that despite undergoing treatment, he has continued to struggle with an attraction to children. He hadn’t sought help though, hoping that the problem would go away.

Jail records show Viator was booked on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges Thursday afternoon.

