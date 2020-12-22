Gary Gomez Sr., 41, passed away on December 16, 2020.

He was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Victor and Dora Elia Gomez on March 25, 1979. He was raised in Texas, and then his family later moved to Tremonton, Utah.

Gary enjoyed drawing, dancing, and making music.

He is survived by his mother: Dora E. Gomez; siblings: Linda Gomez, Johnny Gomez and Jeremy Gomez; children: Gary Gomez Jr., Xavier Gomez, Chasity Gomez, Aziyah Gomez, and Tristan Gomez; two granddaughters and three grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Gomez, Jr.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:30am at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.