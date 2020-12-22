October 2, 1930 – December 21, 2020 (age 90)



Ida Mae Parker, age 90, passed away on December 21, 2020 at the Sunshine Terrace from complications due to Alzheimer’s.

Ida Mae was born October 2, 1930 in Wellsville, Utah, to Heber B. Parker and Ida (Leonhardt) Parker (both deceased). She was the second of three children born to the family. Oldest sister, Lowine Rae Parker, died in 1935 from an automobile accident. Younger brother Heber Clair Parker and his wife Jeanette (Jean) Parker reside in Wellsville, Utah.

Ida Mae’s mother passed away at an early age and Ida Mae remained in the family home for the majority of her life to care for her father after her mother’s death. Both she and Heber Clair (Bud) worked on the farm with their father. She was always known as an excellent cook, even mastering bread baking at an early age.

Ida Mae was a life-long resident of Wellsville, attending Flordale Elementary School and South Cache High School, graduating in 1949. She joined the workforce upon graduation, first with the Morning Milk Plant in Wellsville. She then took a position with Maddox in Brigham City for a summer, then onto Ogden Arsenal for three years. Ida Mae then took a job with the Clearfield Cheese Company for 21 years. When Schreiber’s bought out Clearfield Cheese, Ida Mae continued to work in the company for another 9 years until retirement.

Ida Mae is survived by her brother, Heber Clair Parker and his wife, Jean Parker. She is also survived by her two nephews, Brian C. Parker and Jason Parker whom she loved very much, as well as two great-nieces, Kacee Jo (Parker) John and Kyann Parker.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sunshine Terrace for the care given to Ida Mae in her final days.

At her request, family graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 11:00am in the Wellsville City Cemetery, 400 North 200 East, Wellsville, Utah.