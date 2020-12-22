Judge refuses to grant bail for Logan man charged with money laundering

Booking photo for Omar Carrillo-Delacruz (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 33-year-old Logan man has been refused bail after being arrested and charged with operating a counterfeit currency operation in the valley. Omar Carrillo-Delacruz was booked into the Cache County Jail earlier this month, as part of what law enforcement officials described as “a lengthy investigation.”

Carrillo-Delacruz participated in a detention hearing Monday afternoon in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference from jail. He has been charged with 18 counts, including money laundering, possessing forgery devices and unlawful use of a financial card.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Aaron Jossie had filed a motion, requesting Carrillo-Delacruz be held in jail without bail while awaiting a possible trial. He told the court that the suspect was not a US citizen and had been deported three times. He also expressed concern that Carrillo-Delacruz had no ties to the community and might flee if released.

Public defender Mike McGinnis opposed prosecutor’s request. He said his client’s family lives in the valley and the charges against Carrillo-Delacruz are not violent in nature.

According to an arrest report, Carrillo-Delacruz is suspected of “producing counterfeit currency for quite some time using photocopier/printers, cotton paper and colored ink.” He also reportedly lived at a Lewiston residence for a short time where more than $100 in fake bills were discovered as part of the investigation.

When deputies served a search warrant to that home, they also found four printers, cotton paper, counterfeit pens, and a paper cutter. The items along with the money were found in a “particular green bag and totes,” according to the report, and a similar bag was later found at Carrillo-Delacruz’s Logan apartment, near 235 Riverbend Rd.

Deputies report they also found pieces of torn up counterfeit bills and excess paper among his belongings. They matched similar evidence found at the Lewiston home.

Law enforcement intercepted Carrillo-Delacruz Dec. 9 at a local department store. He was found in possession of a counterfeit $5 bill that he claimed to have found at a car wash and kept out of curiosity. He also had an ID card, 2 credit cards and a check book in other people’s names.

Deputies later searched Carrillo-Delacruz’s car and found a pellet hand gun, wrapped in a newspaper and hidden in a secret compartment. The gun had the appearance of a larger caliber firearm.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck agreed with prosecutors that Carrillo-Delacruz was a possible flight risk. She ordered him to remain in jail without bail and set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 19, when she will determine whether or not to bind the suspect over on the charges.

In September, Ana A. Martinez, an acquaintance of Carrillo-Delacruz, was arrested trying to pass phony money at two Hyrum businesses. She has also been charged with similar crimes.

will@cvradio.com