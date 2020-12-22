Logan man arrested for allegedly groping women at local grocery store

Booking photo for Joshua J. Cress (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of groping female customers at a Logan grocery store. Joshua J. Cress was booked Monday night into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to the store Monday afternoon, after a woman claimed Cress had walked up behind her and grabbed her buttocks. The alleged victim notified her husband, who was with her at the time the assault took place.

The husband reportedly followed the individual through the store, while the woman notified employees, who contacted security.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to the alleged suspect. He was hesitant to provide answers, tried to leave and gave police a false name.

According to the report, officers later located a wallet in Cress’ front pocket that contained his identification.

The alleged victim described walking down an isle and noticed Cress approaching her from behind. She moved to the side, so he could pass. He continued to approach close to her, grabbing her buttocks over her pants and then walking down the isle.

The store employee told officers that Cress had reportedly groped another female customer previously. He was seen wondering around the store, staring at customers and never purchasing any merchandise.

Officers questioned Cress. He refused to provide any answers after being given his Miranda Rights.

Jail records show Cress was booked on suspicion of forcible sexual abuse and giving false information to police. He was later released after posting bail.

Court records show Cress doesn’t have any criminal history. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court next month and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com