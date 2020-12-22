Rachel Faye Archibald Wirz passed away on December 19, 2020.

She was born on February 18, 1978 in Ogden, Utah to Monte and Vickie Roche Archibald. Rachel was raised in Plymouth and graduated from Bear River High School in 1996.

She went on the earn her Bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Utah. She then led a successful career in marketing and advertising.

Rachel married Erick Wirz on January 20, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She loved her husband and children; they were so precious to her. Rachel adored all dogs and had a special bond with her beloved Maggie. We will miss her strong-willed yet kind and gracious spirit.

Rachel is survived by her husband: Erick Leo Wirz; children: Montgomery Sparks (13), Madeline Wirz (3), and Marshall Wirz (2); mother: Vickie Archibald; siblings: Robyn Vanderhoof and Larry Call; in-laws: Norman and Mary Ann Wirz; brother-in-law: Andrew Wirz; sister-in-law: Jennifer Klemm; niece: Mikala Archibald; and nephew: Skyler Vanderhoof.

She was preceded in death by her father: Monte Archibald; siblings: Ruthie Rae Archibald and Roger Archibald.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, December 28, 2020 in the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 12:00 – 12:45pm. Interment in the Plymouth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Venmo: @Erick-Wirz.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.