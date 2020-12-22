Residents join Cache Children’s Choir in ‘Silent Night’

Members of the Cache Children's Choir (pictured left) were joined by local residents and groups (shown right) in their Virtual Holiday Community Choir presentation on Monday.

LOGAN – The youthful members of the Cache Children’s Choir (CCC) concluded their fall 2020 season Monday with an online holiday-themed concert with community participation.

“In an effort to add music to this holiday season when there are few concerts available,” said Jan Jenkins, the choir’s administrative director, “the Cache Children’s Choir invited members of the community to join a virtual choir in singing ‘Silent Night’.”

The collaborative vocal effort debuted on the CCC website and Facebook page on Monday and continues to be available for public viewing at those locations.

The charming mini-concert led off with individual CCC members singing a synchronized medley of “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls” from their respective homes, linked by online technology. When the youthful singers began to perform “Silent Night,” they were joined by dozens of individuals and local groups, all singing along in a fair approximation of harmony.

The brief community contributions to the concert were dozens of vignettes pre-recorded in public school classrooms and family homes that were skillfully blended into the choir performance with heart-warming results.

The Cache Children’s Choir (CCC) is a local non-profit organization that prepares youngsters for a lifetime of singing by providing quality music training.

Due to the threat of coronavirus infection, the Cache Children’s Choir had announced in September that its entire fall 2020 season would be conducted virtually. Vocal instruction for choir members continued throughout the fall season via virtual learning packages, according to Jenkins.

The CCC also performed during the fall using online technology. Those previous performances included choir members singing with the American Festival Chorus on a song arranged by Kurt Bestor during their annual Veterans Day observance and a second virtual presentation of the choir performing “My Blessed Canyon Home” by local musician and composer Jay Richards.

Jenkins emphasized that shifting to a virtual strategy for both instruction and concerts in recent months kept choir members safe and provided them with digital records of their performances that they can “keep forever … to share with family and friends.”

Jenkins added that the CCC’s members and staff also look forward to sharing their holiday music with the entire community.

The Virtual Holiday Community Choir video can be accessed at www.cachechildrenschoir.com or www.facebook.com/cachechildrenschoir.