Spirited Christmas show continues at Eccles Theatre

The Christmas Show starring Ryan Shupe & the Rubber Band will continue Tuesday evening at the Ellen Eccles Theatre. Picture here (from left) are Ryan Shupe, Craig Miner and Josh Larson.

LOGAN – If you’re not feeling the holiday spirit, you might just need a dose of the ongoing Christmas Show starring Ryan Shupe & the Rubber Band at the Ellen Eccles Theatre.

That production started out elegant during its Monday night debut, took a u-turn into exuberance and finally dived head over heels into a deep pool of pure rockin’ fun. It was a blast.

There’s still time to catch the second night of this holiday tradition. Only a real Grinch would pass up this show.

The evening began with always welcome vocals by local songstress Lindsey Kelstrom, backed up by the incomparable Jay Richards on piano, Megan Richards on cello and John Mason on drums. Ms. Kelstrom’s singing was remarkable as usual, clearly demonstrating her continuing evolution into a sophisticated stylist.

Cherry Peak Resort owner John Chadwick then took over the spotlight. Chadwick not only displayed his talents as a pianist and composer, but also an unusual vocal range, particularly during duets with Ms. Kelstrom and guest thrush Katie Ricks Mathews.

During a brief intermission, the Eccles audience was hugely entertained by local musician Tate Porter, a gifted 16-year-old who plays the piano with the reckless abandon of a drummer.

With the audience thoroughly warmed-up by that amazing hour-long display of local talent, the popular indie bluegrass band from Ogden finally took the stage and continued to delight.

Frontman Shupe and bandmates Craig Miner and Josh Larson put on a spirited show that featured original compositions, unusual instrumental arrangements of familiar Christmas carols and seasonal twists on popular tunes.

The band’s original music included “The Gift,” a powerful song about the true meaning of Christmas and “The Night That Christ Was Born,” calling up images of wise men, angels and shepherds on the first noel.

In a lighter vein, the band transformed their popular “Corndog Song” into “The Eggnog Song” and the fiddle duel “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” became “The Grinch Went Down To Whoville.”

But those novelty songs alternated with real moments of instrumental artistry. One of the best of those came with Shupe and Miner on mandolins and Larson playing a bouzouki, performing a lovely rendition of “What Child is This” that gradually transformed into an Irish jig.

Backed up by teenage choir members, the band closed the show with an entirely appropriate and heartfelt sing-along of “Silent Night.”

The Rubber Band and its local guests will reprise their show at the Eccles Theatre twice on Tuesday, with a 4 p.m. matinee and another performance at 8 p.m.

In compliance with statewide health directives due to the coronavirus, CacheARTS director Wendi Hassan adds that ticket availability for those performances will be limited.

Concert-goers will be scanned for elevated temperatures and other virus symptoms prior to entering the theater.

Seating for groups of ticket holders will be spaced six feet apart and all patrons will be required to wear face coverings throughout the performances.