24 more Utahns lose their lives to the coronavirus on Wednesday

Utah’s total coronavirus deaths are 1,196 with the addition of 24 more fatalities included in the Utah Department of Health Wednesday report.

Utah’s coronavirus case count totaled 2,612 new positives Wednesday while the UDOH reported a new seven-day rolling average for positive tests of 2,419 a day. Also, the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests remained steady 23.7 percent.

UDOH also reported an increase of 2,862 more people Wednesday who received the COVID-19 vaccine than on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, 399 vaccines have been administered of the 3950 doses shipped to the Bear River Health District.

The Bear River Health Department reported 150 new positives Wednesday to bring to 13,838 the total of cases in the district since the start of the outbreak.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 485 patients in the district have been hospitalized.

Among the 13,688 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 11,694 have recovered.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 257,697.

There were 9,601 people tested since Tuesday and over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,166,879 tests administered in Utah.

Across the state hospitalizations grew slightly to 560. Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 10,327 hospitalizations.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 133,985 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,324 COVID deaths in Idaho with 887 positive tests in Franklin County, 249 positives in Bear Lake County and 244 in Oneida County.