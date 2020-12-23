Carol Petersen Ward

March 16, 1933 – December 18, 2020 (age 87)

Mom received her Angel Wings on December 18, 2020.

She was born on March 16, 1933, at the family home in Elwood, Utah. She was the fourth of five children and only daughter of William and Mary Wagstaff Petersen. Carol graduated from Bear River High School.

While she was working for the airlines in Texas, she met a young missionary from Bloomington, Idaho. She married her eternal companion, LeRoy H. Ward, on April 20, 1953 in the Logan LDS Temple.

Together they had six children, Calvin (Cathy), Dorthy, Boyd, Lily (Glen) Jones, Don (Shara), and Brad (Tiauna).

Carol worked for Dr’s Smith and Hannum for over 10 years.

She had a talent for handiwork and created many beautiful items for family, friends and various charities. She loved genealogy and spent countless hours researching.

When Dad retired they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where they both held various church callings.

Carol is survived by her husband, LeRoy, five children, 18 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren, one brother, Reed (Phyllis) Petersen, and one sister-in-law Dolores Petersen, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her infant son Boyd, parents, and brothers Willis (Virginia/Elna), Earl (Margaret/Gwen) and Harold Petersen.

Although we miss Mom terribly, we are thrilled that she will be spending her first Christmas with her son Boyd and with her parents and brothers who she missed dearly.

The family would like to express our gratitude to Lori, Angel, Marissa, Steven and others from Tender Care Hospice for their loving care to our Mom.

A viewing will be held Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and before the funeral services December 28, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00am at the Brigham City First Ward, 236 East 100 South, Brigham City Utah. Interment in the Tremonton Utah Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.