Donna Ann Prows Shipley Peterson was called home Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

She was born May 14, 1922, in Salina, Utah, to Arthur Christmas Prows and Etta Izola Long, the second of three children. Raised in a family marked by industry, practical skills, music, and charity, she developed many talents, acquired life-long friendships, and embraced a passion and flair for life.

1940 found her graduating from North Sevier High School at the top of her class, culminating a whirlwind of musical activities, popular honors, and offices of responsibility. She enrolled at USU in Logan, Utah, and soon met Lyle Shipley as their musical paths crossed. They were married December 12, 1941 in the Logan Temple and welcomed four children into their family: Janet, Richard, Robert, and Carolyn.

Settling in Preston, Idaho, Donna began teaching piano lessons and Lyle taught music. As the school musicals were presented, Donna helped with staging, costumes, sets, and solo practices.

She supported Lyle with energetic projects including growing acres of green beans for Del Monte, raising beautiful gladiolus for florists, caring for the laborers in the field, preparing luscious rolls, pies, or meals for family and friends. Donna and Lyle enjoyed their Birthday Club activities, forming dear friendships over the years, and Donna was Lyle’s campaign manager in his successful run for Preston’s Mayor.

Donna taught private piano lessons for 42 years, touching the lives of over 1,100 students. As she recorded, “We laughed, we cried and we worked diligently together.” She felt a great deal of satisfaction in the accomplishment of many of her students, and in the grateful appreciation they expressed to her over the years.As a lifetime learner, Donna enjoyed her activities in the Ladies Literary Group, participated in Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and taught insightful lessons in Relief Society.

As family activities slowed, Donna found time to pursue her love of art, another gift she possessed. In 1974 she began taking art lessons and was one of the founders of the Creative Visual Arts Academy, helping to restore the Preston Academy to in-house art shows. Her vibrant flowers, old barns, and scenic landscapes were displayed in fairs and shows around the area, and they continue to grace the homes of family and friends. She captured and illuminated God’s creations proclaiming, “A thing of beauty is a joy forever!” Her art sustained her even as she was confined to the assisted living home during COVID.

Lyle passed away in 1992, and Donna later married her high school sweetheart, Gene Peterson, in Salt Lake City on May 14, 1996. She and Gene created multiple memory scrapbooks and poetry volumes, enjoying the memories they shared from the past. They welcomed their large posterity into their home and enriched each others’ senior years. Gene passed away on June 11, 2014. The family continues giving to the community through the Lyle and Donna Shipley Endowment, which enables two Preston High School seniors to receive Utah State University scholarships each year.

Donna will be lovingly welcomed by those who preceded her in death: her parents, her brother, Dail Arthur Prows, her two spouses, two step-children, and three grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Mary Bastian (Salina), her children and their spouses; Janet and Richard Cain (Idaho Falls, Idaho), Richard and Joyce Shipley (Centerville, Utah), Robert and Patsy Shipley (Franklin, Idaho), Carolyn Jaussi (Logan, utah), a step-son, Paul Peterson (California), and her best friend, DeAnna Fry, who visited her daily when she moved to Maple Springs. She has an appreciative posterity including 22 grandchildren, two step-granddaughters, 93 great-grandchildren, and 37 great-great grandchildren.

The family wants to express their gratitude for the tender care she received at Maple Springs Retirement Center in North Logan.

A celebration of life for immediate family will be conducted at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 11:00am.

Burial will be in the Preston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Oneida Stake Academy.

