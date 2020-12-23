Elaine Barlow Hyer, 82, passed away December 20, 2020 at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, Utah.

The oldest of six children, Elaine was born September 7, 1938, to Granville Elwood Barlow and Edith Rawlings Barlow in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Cleve Nolan Hyer on March 29, 1957, in the Logan Temple.

As a child, Elaine grew up working on the family farm in Lewiston, Utah and lived in Lewiston almost all her life. As a teenager, she was a Cache County Dairy Princess Attendant. She graduated from North Cache High School in Richmond, Utah and attended classes at Utah State University and LDS Business College in Salt Lake City.

Elaine loved being a mother. Her main joy was her family, and she enjoyed family parties and gatherings. Decorations were always an important part of each holiday. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she loved it dearly. She loved to shop and always looked forward to the annual Christmas shopping trip with her daughter, daughters-in-law and granddaughters.

Elaine was known for her beautiful flowers around her yard. She truly loved flowers and they brought her great joy. Elaine served in many church callings and especially loved the primary.

She worked for Lewiston Elementary and at the USU Parking Office and Visitors Information Center. She always had a big smile and greeting for all who came in, and especially for her nieces and nephews who would stop by while attending school at USU.

She is survived by her loving children – four sons and a daughter: Brent (Tammy) Hyer of Hyde Park, Utah; Keith (Jill) Hyer of Wellsville, Utah; Zan (Diane) Hyer of Phoenix, Arizona; Lisa (John) Pugmire of Nibley, Utah; Wade (Stephanie) Hyer of Benson, Utah; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Ileen Barlow of Ivins, Utah; David (Marilyn) Barlow of Orem, Utah; Gordon (Anna) Barlow of Lewiston, Utah; Robert Barlow of Lewiston, Utah; Julie Ann (Mark) Furniss of Ogden, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleve; brother, Elwood; and twin great-grandsons.

Funeral services will be for family only and will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 11:00am in the Lewiston 3rd Ward Chapel, 16 South Main Street, Lewiston, Utah with Bishop Richard Chadwick conducting.

The services will be live streamed and may be watched Monday at 11 am MST by clicking here.

Friends may call Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Monday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the Lewiston 3rd Ward Chapel. Interment will be in the Lewiston Cemetery.

We would like to thank all those who helped care for mom in her last days.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.