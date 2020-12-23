Haarms, Averette lift BYU over Weber St. 87-79

Written by Associated Press
December 23, 2020
Basketball going into hoop

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Matt Haarms had 15 points to lead five Brigham Young players in double figures as the Cougars topped Weber State 87-79. Brandon Averette added 13 points for the Cougars. Alex Barcello chipped in 12, Caleb Lohner scored 11 and Richard Harward had 11. Seikou Sisoho Jawara led the Wildcats with 16 points.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.