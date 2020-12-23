November 24, 1938 – December 21, 2020 (age 82)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, JoDeane Stillman Dykman, 82, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by family in Corinne, Utah.

She was born on November 24, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah, a daughter of Karl Francis and Randine Olsen Stillman. She was reared and educated in Salt Lake City, Utah. JoDeane graduated from West High School in 1957.

She married Edward Givens and they were later divorced. JoDeane married Clifford Dykman. He preceded her in death in 2014.

JoDeane retired from the IRS after 25 years of service as a Chief Tax Payer Manager.

She loved to crochet, knit, sew, assemble jig saw puzzles, and enjoyed arts and crafts.

JoDeane owned the Party Shop.

Surviving are two children, Janis Nimori and Kenny (Kristy) Givens; six grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Cliff, one daughter, Jody Ann Daugherty and one grandson, Andy Givens.

The family would like to thank Kathy, Holly, Judy, Dixie and Ariel from Bristol Home Health and Hospice for their loving care and to Dr. John Markeson for his care and services.

JoDeane wishes were to be cremated and no services will be held at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.