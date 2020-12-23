October 9, 1975 – December 18, 2020 (age 45)

Jorge Villafuerte III passed away suddenly while working in Hill City, Minnesota, on December 18, 2020.

He was born to Olga Lopez and Jorge Villafuerte II on October 9, 1975, in Salvatierra, Guanajuato, Mexico.

He loved to hunt, fish, ride horses, watch sports, and spend time with the friends he made over the years. A hard-working man, he did everything he could to provide for his children.

Though often out of town for work, he loved to spend time with them and was always eager to brag about his kids to anyone willing to listen.

He is survived by his mother, Olga, his siblings Berenice, Junior, and Elizabeth, eight nieces and nephews, and nine children, Mikayla, age 21, Ethyn, age 19, Alley, age 17, Dillyn, age 15, his step-son, Nicholas, age 14, Katarra, age 11, Hayleigh, age 10, Wyatt, age 9, and Aaron, age 5. He was well-loved and will be missed.

A viewing was held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah from 3:00 – 5:00pm.

