March 10, 1955 – December 13, 2020 (age 65)

Lesa Ann Jensen Williams, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

She was born on March 10, 1955 in Logan, Utah.

Lesa married Craig Williams on October 6, 1973 and together they raised three children, and a menagerie of (often inherited) dogs and farmyard animals.

Wife, mother, sister, friend, teacher, upholsterer and so much more, Lesa was happiest in the garden with her family, including her brothers and sisters, and friends from the Kingdom Hall. She loved music and anything that bloomed.

Lesa is survived by her husband Craig, her children Jason and Mandy, her brother Burke, sisters Jeanne, Angie, and Jodee, beloved nephews and nieces and her “Tennessee Mountain Dog” Hodgey.

She was preceded in death by parents Leroy and Addie May Jensen, sisters Linda, Layna and Fran, brother Rex, daughter Tenille, and cherished Labradors Sam, Grunt, Fozzie, Clyde and Moe.

Family and friends whose lives Lesa touched are invited to attend a memorial service to be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 1:00pm, via Zoom.

A private graveside service is planned.

For details, inquire with the family. If you do plan to attend in person please wear your mask.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sunset Valley Mortuary.