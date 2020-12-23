Marjorie Mae Harsin Worl

March 18, 1939 – December 21, 2020 (age 81)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away on December 21, 2020 at the age of 81.

Marjorie was born in Blunt, South Dakota, to parents Henry Lewis and Myrtle Harsin on March 18, 1939. She graduated from Blunt High School in 1957.

She married the love of her life Leland “Herb” Worl on June 14, 1957.

After graduation she went to work for the Department of Game Fish Parks in the Forestry Division where she worked for 5 years before moving to Utah with Herb to go to work for Thiokol Corporation. She retired from Thiokol in 1995 after 29 years and after two years schooling at Bridgerland ATC she went to work for All Pro Real Estate/Anvil Construction in Brigham City. She retired from there after 11 years.

Marjorie loved to crochet making baby sweaters and afghans among other fun things to do. She made baby quilts for each of her grandchildren as well as other babies. She loved to read and do word search puzzles as well as watch game shows.

Marjorie loved her rose garden and also her flower garden that she turned into a small vegetable garden after the flowers were gone.

Marjorie is survived by her son Steven (Tatiana) Worl of Tucson, Arizona, and son Mike (Sherri) Worl of Brigham City, Utah, as well as 12 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by one brother, Cecil (Linda) Harsin, of Burke, South Dakota, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sister-in-law ,JoAnn Johnson of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, as well as the many friends she has made.

She is preceded in death by Herb, her mother and father, mother-in-law and father-in-law; brothers, Charles (Cookie) Harsin of Ogden, Utah, Calvin (Karen) Harsin of Blunt, South Dakota. She is also preceded in death by two special friends, Darrell and Marie Cain.

Funeral Services will be held at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon. A viewing will be held prior from 10:00 – 11:45am.

Click here to view additional details about Marjorie’s Services, including any available live streams:

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.