Paul Doris Low

October 7, 1955 – December 21, 2020 (age 65)

Paul D. Low – you may have known him as Woggy or some as Old Grey joined the sky riders on December 21, 2020.

Paul lived most of his life raising havoc and growing up in Smithfield, Utah.

He married Nikki Gardner and they were joined by Kelli and Jason. They were later divorced. He later married April Geary and they were joined by Colby, Jenny and Stacy.

During his younger years, Paul worked at the local cheese plants. He picked up the trade of flooring installation in his youth and made that his career. He enjoyed making an apprentice out of April and they worked side by side for many years until his stroke prevented him from working.

Paul always had a soft spot in his heart for animals and had many four legged companions. He adored his nieces and nephews and loved to watch them grow up. He loved the outdoors, and spending time in the hills or going for long drives.

Paul is survived by his wife April, his children, Colby (Jess), Jenny (Tanner) Newey, Stacy (Jared) Barnes, Jason (Mandi), and Kelli (Matt) Payne. His mother Lona and siblings MaryJane (Hector) Castillo, David (Jolene), Debbie Curtis, Jolynn (Sammy) Alvarez and Jim Low. He was preceded in death by his father Oliver Dick and brother Robert.

A special thank you to his sweet “friends” that put up with his routines and cared for him at Sunshine Terrace, and to TJ and his crew for all the love and support they have shown these past years.

A Viewing was held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:30am at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah. Graveside Services followed at 12:00 noon at the Smithfield Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.