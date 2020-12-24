1961 – December 13, 2020 (age 59)

Beth Aileen Kadlec, 59, passed away on December 13, 2020.

Born in Lansing Michigan, she was the youngest child of John A. and L. Bernice (DeCecco) Kadlec.

She moved to Logan, Utah with her family in 1974. Beth graduated from Logan High School in 1979. She received her BS from Utah State University in 1983. Beth graduated from the University of Utah College of Law and received her JD in 1986. Beth practiced law in Las Vegas, Nevada and was the Deputy Criminal City Attorney.

Beth was one of those rare individuals who found the beauty and joy of living even when life handed her multiple sclerosis. In 1994 Beth was forced to return home to Logan so that she could be cared for by her family. Beth’s beaming smile, humor and always positive attitude were an inspiration to all who knew and loved her.

Beth spent the last five years of her life in the loving and exceptional care of the Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins Village. Everyone there welcomed Beth and her family into the Good Sam family. We have so many happy memories of Beth’s time there. We will be forever grateful for their care and support.

Special thanks to Bristol Hospice of Northern Colorado for their support at the end of Beth’s life.

