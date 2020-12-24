COWBOY POETRY: The Stages of Belief

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

Grandma said, “Now hurry home ‘cuz Santa’s on his way. Make sure you brush

your teeth, and then you better hit the hay.”

We sped on home from Grandma’s house, late night on Christmas Eve. My head

was filled with Christmas tales. How could I not believe?

I never doubted Grandma. She had taught us in our youth. If she said there was a

Santa, it for dang sure was the truth.

I loved those Santa stories and believed them as a boy. It’s called stage one of

Santa Claus and usually filled with joy.

The second stage of Santa Claus is when you don’t believe. I’d grown a few years

older and a little less naïve.

I’d done the calculations and they didn’t add up right. And I’d peeked and seen

my mother steal old Santa’s treats that night.

I’d watched her wrap my sister’s gifts and write “From the North Pole.” Did

Grandma know about old Claus? I didn’t tell a soul.

I tell my friends, “If you believe, you have to be a fool.” Still, I gladly will accept

the gift of one week out of school.

As years went by, I realized what Christmas is about. My children were believers

and I hoped they’d not find out.

I heard excited voices when they talked about St. Nick. Now, I’d reached stage

three of Santa Claus. It darn sure is a kick!

Well, now I have some grandkids. They believe in Santa too. Their bright eyes

shine with innocence. That’s Christmas through and through.

The final stage of Santa is the best, I’d say, because… My hair is white. My beard

is long. Now I’m the Santa Claus.