(age 85)

Emery C. Webster passed away on December 20,2020 peacefully in his sleep of heart failure.

Emery was born in Charleston, Utah on July 20,1935, the second of four children born to Charlie Elijah and Norma Grace (Webb) Webster. He was preceded in death by his brother Donald Webster and sister Carla Christensen.

Emery learned to work hard while growing up on the family farm. His family moved to Salt Lake when he was 7. He graduated from Granite High School in 1953. He met his future wife while working at Mt. Aire Pharmacy, making sodas and shakes and delivering prescriptions. He married Katheryn Eda Woodruff on June 15, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple.

He served 8 years ago in the 96th Artillery Division in communication in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He loved car rides, tinkering on cars with his sons, and gardening. Like his mother, he had a “green thumb” and had the most beautiful flowers and largest tomatoes on the block.

His professional occupation was as Parts Department Manager for 3 different car dealerships. In 1984, he moved to Brigham City, finishing his career at Davis Dodge.

He is survived by his wife, Katheryn and his brother Glade Webster (Lorraine). 9 children: Karen Pedersen (Craig), Diane Haight (William), Susan Richards (David), Shelly Malmborg (David), Lynette Mitchell (Doug), Linda Ferrin (Blake), Christopher Webster (Kristen), David Webster (Nikea), Larry Webster (Cherlaine), and 31 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 with a Monday night viewing from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 5300 South 360 West, Salt Lake City, Utah. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Mt. View Cemetery in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Instructions to Join Zoom:

1. Joining by computer

a. Go to zoom.us in any internet browser

b. Click “join meeting”

c. Enter the meeting id – 8019430831

d. A box will open saying “https://zoom.us wants to open this application”. Click “open zoom”

e. Click “Join with Computer Audio”

f. Click “Mute” in the bottom left hand corner so that your audio does not interrupt the funeral services

2. Joining by phone or iPad

a. Download the Zoom app

b. Open the app and select “join a meeting”

c. Enter the meeting id – 8019430831

d. Select “join without video”

e. Select “Call using internet audio”

f. Select “mute” in the bottom left hand corner so that your audio does not interrupt the funeral services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Memorial Mortuary.