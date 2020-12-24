Fred Eugene Bender, age 79, of Willard, Utah passed away December 21, 2020 at the Lighthouse Mission at Maple Springs in Brigham City, Utah.

He was born in Ogden Utah to Marian E. Shade and Albert F. Bender March 30, 1941.

In 1959 he attended and graduated Ogden High School with Scholars but decided to serve his country joining the Marine Corp Reserves in his Senior year of High School serving 38 years to his country.

In 1966 he started work at Hill Air Force Base and retired in 1996 as a computer Analyst.

Fred met his wife Pat Walmer in 1958 they later married in 1960.

Fred and Pat had two children Teena A. Bender Frearson of Roy, Utah and Richard Bender of Ogden, Utah.

Surviving is his wife Pat Bender of 60 years of Willard, Utah and son Richard Bender of Ogden, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Teena Frearson and son-in-law Ed Frearson of Roy, Utah and brother-in-law Mike Walmer.

Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held later in the spring of 2021 in Willard, Utah.

His wife Pat and son Richard would like to extend thanks to CNS Hospice and the Lighthouse Mission at Maple Springs for their comforting and loving care of Fred.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.