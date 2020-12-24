July 5, 1946 – December 15, 2020 (age 74)

Our dear father, grandpa, and friend, Ed Selman, passed away December 15, 2020, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.

Glenn ‘Ed’ Hess Selman was born July 5, 1946, in Tremonton, Utah, to Jesse ‘Dee’ and Mildred Hess Selman. He grew up on his dad’s farm in Deweyville, where he helped grow and market tomatoes with his family.

He attended Bear River High School.

He married G. Louise Thorpe on November 21, 1968. They had two children, Christian Glenn and Gloria Michelle. They were later divorced.

He later married Marianne Harris and they were later divorced.

He spent most of his life driving truck. When not behind the wheel, you could find him in the coffee shop, where he was good for hours of conversation. It was common to receive a phone call from Ed “out of the blue,” just to say, “Hi!”

He spent many years hauling travel trailers for Selman Trucking in Omaha. He returned to Utah to start a tow company in Snowville, where he spent the last 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and both brothers, John and Marion Selman.

He is survived by his children, Chris Selman of Brigham City, Utah and Michelle (Daryl) Fullmer of Salt Lake City, Utah; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, the memorial is postponed until spring.