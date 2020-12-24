June 21, 1938 – December 11, 2020 (age 82)

Hyrum Watson Jepsen, age 82 passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020.

He was born on June 21, 1938 to Hyrum and Agnes Jepsen in Preston, Idaho, the youngest of 10 children.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay Dean Price Jepsen, two children: Lori (Dave) Neubert, and Karl (Christine) Jepsen, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Hyrum (Bud) loved his childhood growing up on the farm in Mink Creek, Idaho. Bud felt a great loss when his dad passed at age 11 and his mom at age 21. Bud had a great love of music and had the lead in many productions in high school. He was born with a beautiful singing voice thanks to his dad. Bud went on to graduate from Ben Lomond High School in Ogden, Utah.

At age 21 Bud was called to serve an LDS mission to Hawaii. He served faithfully from 1960-1962. He loved his mission mostly on Kauai and had the privilege of helping build the Lihue Chapel.

At age 25 Bud met Kay Dean Price. After only a 3 week courtship they were engaged and married a year later June 9, 1964 in the Salt Lake City Temple.

In 1965 Bud and Kay Dean’s 30 year “Great Alaskan Adventure” began. Bud began by managing the general store in the bush of Alaska in Unalakleet and Bethel. This is where Bud’s LDS church service blossomed from tiny Group Leader, to Branch President, to Bishop in Anchorage Alaska. Bud ended his career in Alaska as the General Manager for a chain of over 50 grocery stores all over Alaska. He took pride in being able to build an entire general store in less than 30 days where weather is extreme.

Bud loved to travel all over the world and managed to make it to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, most of Asia, and just about all 50 states. He loved to drive great distances (from Florida to Alaska).

Bud knew he would always return home to his beloved Idaho. He spent his later years building two more homes from the ground up. He loved being a hobby tree farmer in Idaho. Anyone who knows him, it wasn’t really about the trees, but his love of people, and his daily interaction and friendships.

Bud was truly a man of service his entire life. His children recall their home always occupied by the wayward traveler, the troubled teen, or someone who just needed a leg up.

Bud loved his family deeply and was so proud of his children, grandchildren and their accomplishments. He adored his great grandchildren by always saying “Papa loves you.” As a family we will miss his big bear hugs and amazing stories.

Services will be held at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main Street, Lehi, Utah on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00am. Viewing at 10:00am.

Wing Mortuary will live broadcast the funeral services on their Facebook page to allow more to celebrate Bud’s life.

The family expresses sincere gratitude to all the caregivers at Lehi Covington and A-Plus Hospice (Deseree and Sheila).

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wing Mortuary.

