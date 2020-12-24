Logan car repairman appears before judge for allegedly failing to pay restitution to victims

Booking photo for Scott L. Dadah (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 53-year-old former Logan auto repairman, convicted of stealing more than $8,000 from customers and employees, has been arrested again on a warrant. Scott L. Dadah was booked into the Cache County Jail Dec. 16, after law enforcement arrested him in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dadah participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He had been arrested earlier this month and extradited back to Logan.

Dadah, who has several aliases including John Newman, operated an auto repair shop called Auto Doctor. Police originally arrested him in 2016, after a woman claimed that he did repair work on her car, over-billed her insurance company and then refused to return the vehicle.

During their investigation, detectives received additional reports, including an employee who said he had not been paid in four-weeks. Another woman said she was hired by Dadah to work off her repair bill, even though the vehicle had been sold to another person.

He later pleaded guilty to four counts of felony theft by deception; one count of theft and two misdemeanors.

In November 2016, Judge Brian Cannell sentenced Dadah to an indeterminate term of no more than five-years in prison and gave him credit for the time he had already served in jail. As part of the sentence, Dadah was ordered to pay back the victims after being released.

In March 2019, the warrant for Dadah was issued after prosecutors claimed he had failed to pay any restitution. He also reportedly had been on the run since being released from the Utah State Prison on parole.

During Wednesday’s court appearance, Judge Cannell expressed frustration with Dadah’s alleged failure to pay back his victims and disappearance during the past two years.

Dadah disputed the accusation that he had fled the area and claimed that he’d worked out a payment schedule with probation officials.

Agents with Adult Probation and Parole claimed Dadah was arrested in Boston on new charges and was transferred back to Utah for violating his parole. They also claimed that there might be facing new charges in Cache County.

Judge Cannell angrily ordered Dadah to remain in jail while prosecutors can determine whether restitution had been paid. He later determined that the defendant would be transferred back to the Utah State Prison to appear before the parole board.