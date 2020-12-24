Logan man refused bail after allegedly robbing two people

Booking photo for Robert OLeary (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan man will remain in jail after being arrested on suspicion of robbing two individuals last month. Robert L. OLeary was booked into the Cache County Jail back in November.

OLeary participated in a virtual detention hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He is being charged with four counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and two counts of theft, a class B misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar filed a motion for OLeary to be held in jail without bail while his case possibly goes to trial. She said the suspect was a threat to the community.

In a rare moment, defense attorney Ryan Holdaway agreed with Lachmar. He told the court, considering OLeary’s criminal history, he couldn’t argue for his client’s release in good faith.

Logan City police officers report two people were allegedly robbed on Nov. 6, while in the area of 50 E. 400 N. The victims claimed that a man had approached them and asked if they had any marijuana.

The individuals told officers the alleged suspect became aggressive when they told him no. He then started asking for money and acted like he had a weapon.

Hooley said the man never brandished a firearm but made off with a small amount of cash from the two people.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect and video footage from local stores. It showed OLeary in the area at the time of the robbery. They later located him for questioning. He was later taken into custody without incident and booked into jail.

Court records show, OLeary also is facing charges of escaping from official custody, criminal trespassing and other offences in separate incidents.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Brian Cannell agreed with both attorneys and refused to grant OLeary bail. He ordered the suspect to appear again in court Jan. 20.

will@cvradio.com