September 24, 1951 – December 14, 2020 (age 69)

Paulette Windley, 69, passed away on December 14, 2020, after a long battle with early onset dementia.

She was born September 24, 1951, to Cecil and Juanita (Nita) Windley in Brigham City, Utah. While growing up she loved to dance, and was the president of the Box Elder High School Rockettes. She had an amazing high school experience, graduating with the Class of 1969.

She went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Jack Rasmussen (deceased), and have three of the best kids ever.

Paulette loved the outdoors. She enjoyed skiing, tennis, golf, fishing and water skiing. She had an adventurous spirit. She lived in Utah, Idaho, Colorado and Arizona.

Paulette had an amazing smile to go with her beautiful blue eyes. She was super sassy and funny and made friends everywhere she went. She loved horses and dogs.

Before the disease took the best of her, she enjoyed weekends with friends and family, taking care of her yard and visits from her kids and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time and taking trips with her boyfriend, Mike Powers. She really loved playing golf together with him and their Alaskan fishing trips.

She is survived by her daughter, Brandi (Daniel) Close; son, Timothy Rasmussen; four grandchildren; brother, Phil Windley; and her cousin, Debbie Arnell Wright.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Pamela; and her son, Matthew Rasmussen, who passed at eight years old. What a reunion that must have been!

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. If the love and compassion that we’ve received since her passing is a reflection of how much she was loved, WOW!

We will miss you and your contagious laugh. Rest easy Mom. We love you. Until we meet again.