Our mom, sister, grandmother, Peggy Pulsipher Francis passed away peacefully on December 19, 2020 at age 79, from an extended illness.

Peggy was born to Aldon V. Pulsipher and Lydia Richman Howells in Logan, Utah on September 16, 1941, the oldest of 2 children.

Peggy attended Ogden High School, graduating in 1959, and then attended Weber College before graduating from Utah State University in 1963 with a secondary education degree in English.

She married Donald E. Francis on June 21, 1963 in the Logan Utah Temple.

She taught English in the Ogden School District before raising her 5 children. Later, she worked for the IRS for 16 years before retiring in 2003.

Peggy was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served twice as Ward Primary President and various other callings. Peggy enjoyed sports and was an avid Aggie fan. She attended many Aggie football and basketball games with her husband and family. They were also both fans of the Utah Jazz, having attended many of their games as well.

Her life was centered around her children and grandchildren. She supported them in any way she could and was very proud of them and their accomplishments.

Peggy loved to travel and was able to visit places such as Nauvoo, Illinois, Washington, DC, and New York City. She was also able to tour Europe in the 1990’s. She enjoyed going to National Parks, and in particular she enjoyed Yellowstone National Park. She enjoyed going to Disneyland with her family, and she and Don were able celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 2013 with all of their family there.

She is survived by her 5 children, Jeff (Mary Ann), Steve (Angie), Michelle (Harland Lattin), Brett (Sarah), David (Holly), 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and sister Aileen. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Don.

We would like to express our thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Mission at Maple Springs and CNS Home Health and Hospice for the kind care provided to Peggy.

We are sad that mom is gone but are happy she is reunited with dad.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:40am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. A private service for the family will follow the viewing at 11:00am. Burial will be in the Brigham City Cemetery

The service will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.