Possible plea deal coming for Idaho man suspected of lewdness at North Logan Walmart

Booking photo for Cory L. Bradford (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A psycho-sexual evaluation has been completed for a 59-year-old Preston, Idaho man accused of exposing himself multiple times at a North Logan department store. Cory L. Bradford was originally arrested earlier this year and booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail.

Bradford participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He was previously charged with two counts of lewdness involving a child, a third-degree felony; and two counts of misdemeanor lewdness.

Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell explained that the results of Bradford’s evaluation had been provided to prosecutors. The report is an assessment of the defendant’s social and sexual history, deviant or paraphilic interests, and the risk of sexual re-offending in the future. He did not discuss the evaluation’s conclusion but asked for time to work out a possible plea agreement with prosecutors.

According to an arrest warrant, North Park police reported two girls saw a man that matched Bradford’s description at the department store on December 1. The alleged victims said the suspect exposed himself to them and then touched himself inappropriately.

Officers reviewed security camera footage from the store. It showed the suspect walking through the clothing department and fondling himself.

As the investigation continued, store employees reported a similar unsolved incident that occurred earlier on July 4. At that time, a man that again matched Bradford’s description was seen allegedly putting merchandise down the front of his pants.

As the employee continued to observe the suspect, they realized that the zipper on the front of the man’s pants was open, exposing himself. They followed the man out of the store and observed him driving away in a white pickup truck, with Idaho plates.

Officers contacted the Preston Police Department with a description of the truck and a partial license plate number. They learned it was owned by Bradford. They also discovered that the suspect had a prior conviction for lewdness involving a child.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Brian Cannell said he would allow attorneys more time to work out a resolution. He ordered Bradford to appear again in court Jan. 20.

Bradford is currently out of jail on bail. As part of his pretrial release, he is prohibited from having any contact with minors and be trespassed from all Walmart stores. He could face up to five years in prison.

