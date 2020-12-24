On Sunday, December 20, 2020 Rodney Trae Harper loving husband, father and grandfather passed away with his family by his side.

Rodney was born February 22, 1950 in Brigham City, Utah a son of Trae Von Harper and Ruby Ann Webb Harper.

He attended Box Elder High School. He married Julie Robinson April 18, 1970 they were married 50 years.

Rodney worked hard all his life, his most rewarding job was driving a truck which he did for 30 years, 19 of those years he owned R and B Trucking.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, riding motorcycles and being with his family.

Surviving are his wife Julie; son Brandon (Lisa) Harper; daughter Stephanie Borger; and two grandkids Madison and Haley.

Rodney is preceded in death by his father Trae Harper. An infant son Trent Harper, father-in-law Glen Robinson, mother-in-law Carla Robinson.

Graveside services will be Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:00pm at Brigham City Cemetery, 300 East 325 South, Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be held Monday from 12:30 – 1:30pm at the Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, the wearing of masks is required and following social distancing.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.