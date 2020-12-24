December 21, 2020 – December 21, 2020

Baby Spencer James Kessler, baby of Kandace Kay Shaffer and Chrystapher James Kessler, and grandbaby of Michelle and Tyler Facer and Davina and Sean Spencer, was just too precious and pure to stay in this world.

Our lives will be forever changed for being able to hold him in our arms for the little time we had.

Spencer tried to come too early at 21 weeks and passed away before being able to enter this life.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Malad City Cemetery, Malad, Idaho with a family gathering taking place for one hour prior at the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad, Idaho.

