Woman hoping for a ‘Christmas Miracle’ after losing wedding ring

Wedding ring believed to have been lost in Logan, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2020 (Courtesy: Suzanne Stewart)

LOGAN — An East Millcreek woman is hoping for a Christmas Miracle after she lost her wedding ring in Logan Wednesday afternoon. Suzanne Stewart was driving through Cache Valley with her sister, to pick up a puppy in Weston, Idaho when she realized the ring was gone.

Stewart said they made several stops in Logan during their trip. She believes the ring slipped off of her finger at one of the locations.

“We first stopped at Logan’s Heroes in the early afternoon for lunch,” explained Stewart. “I used the restroom there, but we didn’t stay very long. After that we stopped at PetSmart and I think I might have dropped it in that parking lot.”

The ring has a yellow gold band. Instead of a large center stone, it has lots of small diamonds arranged to make the shapes of five flowers all in a row.

Stewart said when she got out of their car in the PetSmart parking lot, it felt like she had dropped something. However, when she looked down on the ground, she didn’t see anything.

“You know how you kind of feel like somethings wrong or off, but you just ignore it, well that’s what I did. We went into the store and bought our things. We then left and stopped at the Shell gas station in Franklin, Idaho to use the restroom. When I went to wash my hands, I noticed the ring was gone.”

The two sisters backtracked their steps returning to Logan’s Heroes and PetSmart to search for the ring but were unsuccessful.

Stewart said they were traveling through the valley to pick up a puppy for her sister who lost her husband in October. The therapy dog was supposed to be a Christmas surprise for her sister’s four children who are mourning the loss of their father.

“Everything is put into perspective when you lose someone you love. I can’t be sad about my wedding ring when my sister doesn’t have her husband. I understand it is just a thing, but at the same time I’m tired of losing things or people. It’s another loss.”

The two women stopped at Logan’s Heroes around 2 p.m. before arriving at PetSmart around 2:30 p.m.

Stewart said if anyone has seen or found the ring, she would like to offer a small reward for its return. She can be reached at 202-441-4869.

