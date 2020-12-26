Homes with rental spaces could help with affordable housing

Madelene Lee poses for a photo outside of her home in West Jordan, Utah, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. She and her husband supplement their income by renting out their basement to a couple and by hosting foreign exchange students. (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With housing prices along the Wasatch Front skyrocketing, civic leaders and housing advocates are considering numerous alternatives to mitigate the issue of housing affordability.

The Deseret News reports that among the choices are what residential planners describe as accessory dwelling units. They can be mother-in-law apartments, coach house, guest cottage, as well as a garage or attic conversion.

While they come in a variety of types that can be attached and detached from the main housing space, they may also be a solution to a problem that is putting thousands of individuals and families on the brink of housing instability.