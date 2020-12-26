Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Jazz for division matchup

Written by Associated Press
December 26, 2020
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (1-0, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Utah for a Northwest Division matchup Saturday.

Utah finished 5-7 in Northwest Division play and 23-12 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Jazz gave up 108.8 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

Minnesota went 2-10 in Northwest Division play and 11-21 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 117.5 points per game and shoot 47.7% from the field last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (covid-19), Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).

