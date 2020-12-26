NAMI to offer online course for teens with mental illness

Recognizing mental illness can be difficult, but “NAMI, Utah has an online program to help struggling teens. MICKELLE YEATES photo illustration

LOGAN – As a teenager, Hailey Emery thought her issues were more severe than that of her peers. She came to the realization she needed help. She found the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and decided to take action to feel better about her situation.

Emery enrolled in Progression, a six-week course, and finally felt like she was getting the help she desperately needed. She got so much out of the course that she enrolled in it twice while still a teenager.

“It really helped me realize I wasn’t the only one struggling,” she said. “Mental illness happens a lot and there are things that can be done to help. It was awesome getting to meet others who understood what I was going through.”

Starting in January, NAMI Utah will offer a free online course for teens like Emery with mental health conditions. The six-week course provides the opportunity for teens to connect with their peers who also may have mental health conditions.

The certified teachers know what teens are going through. They, too, were young adults who experienced mental health conditions as teens. Teachers serve as role models reminding youth that they are not alone, there is help available and recovery is possible.

Participants are taught how to recognize basic signs, symptoms, causes, treatment options, self-care, safety planning, recovery and advocacy. They learn in an interactive environment that includes discussions, activities, games, video clips, phone apps, and more.